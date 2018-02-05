What were the most-watched Super Bowl commercials?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Everybody’s still talking about the Super Bowl, whether it’s Tom Brady’s game-ending fumble, the epic commercials, or Justin Timberlake’s halftime show.

But as for those commercials, which ones were the most-watched? TiVo created a list based on the amount of pauses and replays commercials got. Here are the top three.

The ads are embedded in this story. Click here to see them from the News 2 app.

3. Pringle’s WOW

Bill Hader, best known for his work on “Saturday Night Live,” was the star of the most-watched ad created by Pringles.

The ad shares how you can stack different flavors of chips to make new ones, causing Hader and the others to say, “Wow.”

2. NFL’s Touchdown Celebrations to Come

The second most-watched ad featured Odell Beckham Jr. and Eli Manning re-enacting the final dance from “Dirty Dancing.”

1. DORITOS BLAZE vs. MTN DEW ICE

Featuring two renowned actors, Morgan Freeman and “Game of Thrones” star Peter Dinklage, PepsiCo’s ad for Doritos Blaze and Mountain Dew Ice was the most-watched ad.

It shows Dinklage and Freeman ace off in a rap battle using music by Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott.

—

Check out the rest of the most-watched ads below:

4. Michelob: “The Perfect Fit”

5. Squarespace: “Make It Happen”

6. M&Ms: “Human”

7. Febreze: “The Only Man Whose Bleep Don’t Stink”

8. Movie Trailer: “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

9. Tide: “It’s a Tide Ad”

10. Tourism Australia: “Dundee: This Isn’t a Movie”