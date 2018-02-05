Victims remembered on 10th anniversary of ‘Super Tuesday’ tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Monday marks the 10th anniversary of the “Super Tuesday” tornado outbreak when 22 people died across Tennessee.

The outbreak is called “Super Tuesday” because Tennessee was one of the states holding the presidential primary election on Feb. 5, 2008.

Macon, Trousdale and Sumner counties were hit especially hard.

Fifty-seven people were killed in four states and 22 lost their lives in Tennessee.

President George W. Bush visited the stricken areas three days after the tornadoes hit.

A tornado ripped through Union University in Jackson, where 12 students were trapped in damaged buildings. All were eventually rescued.

As the tornado passed over downtown Nashville, Preds fans at Bridgestone Arena were not allowed to leave the building until the danger passed.

A memorial was dedicated to the victims Monday morning in Macon County.