Traffic signals get new timing to ease traffic at busy Brentwood corridors

BERNTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Waiting at so-called “poorly-timed” lights at one of Brentwood’s busiest corridors was nothing new for area driver Sandy Friel.

“It’s pretty bad when you get through it,” said Friel.

So bad that red lights sometimes total more than a minute at intersections like Wilson Pike.

But relief is in sight, thanks to new timing of traffic signals rolling out the month of February. They’re part of a plan developed from a traffic study funded by a 2016 grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

“We want to make sure traffic flows better for drivers,” said Deanna Lambert, Community Relations Director for the city of Brentwood.

The signals at four different corridors are in the new plan, the first of which was implemented Monday at Concord Road from Franklin to Sunset Road.

“I saw the green arrow, I thought yellow, and I thought ‘Oh, I’m going to have to wait a while at the red light,'” said Friel. “But it stayed green and I could take a left quicker, so that was surprising.”

Lambert said city engineers studied the four major intersections for months to adjust the timing of signals for efficiency. Those patterns could still change.

“The study is not going to take all the traffic away, but it will slightly improve the way traffic flows through busiest roads,” she explained.

It’s improvement that gives Friel hope for her traffic woes.

“I noticed the left turn. That’s for sure!” she told News 2.

Brentwood traffic engineers are set to roll out the other new timing patterns in the coming weeks– Moores Lane and Wilson Pike on Feb. 12 and Murray Lane on Feb. 17.