Latest StormTracker Forecast



Super chilly following the Super Bowl last night.

Not only do temperatures begin the the 20s, a brisk wind makes it feel like the teens and single digits. Make sure to layer up. Wind does relax during the afternoon as sunshine come out and mixes with a few clouds. Highs head towards the lower 40s.

Milder air works in Tuesday with 50s ahead of a major storm taking shape Tuesday night.

Low pressure develops over Texas before heading our way Tuesday night. This will be an all rain event. Ice or snow will NOT be in the mix.

Rain turns widespread and heavy overnight Tuesday to Wednesday morning. As of right now some locations could pick up more than 2 inches of rain. Isolated pockets of minor flooding could be possible. Something we will monitor closely.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes. Download: Apple | Google Play

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.