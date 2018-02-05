Special Report: Are pit bulls a dangerous breed?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ask your neighbors about pit bulls and you’re bound to get a range of opinions. Some fear the breed and share stories of violent attacks.

Others describe pit bulls as loyal, loving dogs, who have fallen victim to public panic and media hype.

“I hear the word pit bull I get angry because it took away my wife… It destroyed my life,” cried John Saylor, whose wife was attacked and killed by two pit bulls.

The loss Saylor endured when his wife of 38 years, Lorraine, was killed in a pit bull attack on Christmas Eve wrenched hearts across the country – and led to the question, are pit bulls truly an aggressive breed?

The Centers for Disease Control looked at fatal dog attacks in the United States between 1979 and 1998. Pit bulls or pit bull mixes topped the list with 76 deaths, followed by 44 for Rottweilers and 27 for German Shepherds. But experts say the statistics don’t tell the whole story.

“There is no science that proves in any way that the pit bull is inherently more aggressive than any other breed,” said Veterinary Behaviorist, Dr. Julia Albright with the University of Tennessee’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

“I think there’s a lot of cultural things going on here. There’s a lot of opinions that are kind of swaying the argument here,” Dr. Albright added.

She says every trait–behavioral, physical, everything–all comes down to both nature and nature.

“Genes give a pre-disposition for a trait but they do not predetermine what will happen,” said Dr. Albright. “So genes tell you what can happen they do not tell you what will happen.”

Albright says what any dog is exposed to and how they are treated during the first 14 weeks of its life will help determine how it acts as adult animals, but every time an animal interacts with the environment it is learning, and its behavior can change based on that.

“There are no studies that include anything other than the numbers … but that doesn’t tell us necessarily how dangerous they are or aggressive a breed is,” Dr. Albright said. “Or if they were, in fact, a pit bull.”

According to Dr. Albright, 50 percent of dogs in the U.S. are mixed breed.

A study by the American Veterinary Medical Association shows that in 256 dog bite-related fatalities in the U.S. over a nine-year period, it was only possible to determine the breed in 45 of those cases.

“These days anything that has a blocky head is being called a pit bull and pretty wide-sweeping regulations and guidelines are being made based on what somebody called a pit bull,” said Dr. Albright.

“So, in this non-agreeing on what’s standard, we have breeders now that breed for color, that breed for size, that breed for head shape…” says founder of East Tennessee Pit Bull Rescue, Wendy Jackson. “No longer is standard emphasized by the general breeding population.”

East Tennessee Pit Bull Rescue takes in dogs on euthanization lists in shelters. Dogs, Jackson says, that are out of time and cannot be adopted for any number of reasons.

“These guys were hard to adopt out, because the people that you want to have them wouldn’t take the risk, and the people that were willing to take the risk were not who you wanted to have them,” said Jackson.

Dr. Albright says everyone who adopts a dog needs to know it’s capable of showing aggression, no matter what.

“We need to hold people responsible for their dogs,” says Jackson. “The lady who was killed in Kentucky, those dogs had been left to fend for themselves while their owner was in jail. They should’ve never been in that situation. They should’ve never been in that position. This was a human failure.”

The story of what happened to Saylor and his wife touched countless lives far and wide. Evidence shown by the stack of letters written in support from complete strangers as far as Bozeman, Montana.

For Saylor, he blames both the breed and the owner and says he wants the laws changed in Kentucky, Tennessee, all over the U.S.

“If you want this pit bull so bad, then go get you a special insurance card and if anything happens, your life is on the line, not somebody else’s,” Saylor says.

However, Dr. Albright cautions hasty categorizations of the breed.

“I feel strongly that we should not predetermine that an animal is going to act a certain way because it is a certain breed,” says Dr. Albright.

Jackson sympathized with Saylor.

“I feel bad for this gentleman and the loss of his wife,” says Jackson. “And I understand that he feels this was a pit bull issue.”

“I will never ever be able to look at Christmas again the same way,” says Saylor. “I will never even think about a pit bull the same way because they took away something that was mine, and they had no right.”

Saylor is trying to find Celinda Williams, the woman in Montana who sent him the card. If you have information on how to contact her, please email WATE reporter Gabriella Pagan at gpagan@wate.com.