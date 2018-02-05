Security camera captures car burglary at Bellevue apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several thieves were caught on camera stealing from a vehicle in Bellevue early Friday morning.

It happened at Bellevue West off Old Hickory Boulevard, not far from the Interstate 40 exit.

John James and Ali Green mounted a surveillance camera in their apartment’s carport after a break-in last August. The camera is motion-activated and sends mobile alerts when it’s triggered.

“Like when a raccoon or something walks by the camera frame, we’ll wake up to the phones vibrating,” said James. “But in this particular instance, we had both gone to bed really late, so we actually didn’t wake up to the notifications.”

The couple woke up to find their Jeep SUV ransacked.

Thieves stole upwards of $1,200 worth of valuables from the vehicle, including a pair of Beats headphones, an iPhone, and two winter jackets. James and Green filed a report with Metro police.

As is the case with so many car burglaries, the couple’s vehicle was left unlocked, making it an easy target.

They call it a lesson learned but say those thieves don’t know the risk of what they’re doing.

“That could have cost them their lives, had we woken up,” said James. “It’s very dangerous what they’re doing. We do carry firearms. So if they were to come back, they’re taking a big risk.”

Metro police remind residents to lock your vehicles, take your keys with you, and remove any valuables from the car.