Predators beat Islanders 5-4 in overtime

By Published:
New York Islanders center John Tavares (91) shoots a goal behind Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35) as Nashville Predators left wing Austin Watson (51) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game in New York, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Roman Josi scored in overtime to lead the Nashville Predators to a 5-4, come-from-behind victory in New York over the Islanders Monday night.

The Predators played from behind all night long after Pekka Rinne surrendered 4 goals on the first 13 shots he faced. Rinne rose to the occasion though stopping the final 15 shots he saw, including a couple of sensational saves in the overtime period.

Josi scored the game winner on a pass from Nick Bonino with just over a minute left in the O-T period.

Nashville Predators Colton Sisson (10) and right wing Miikka Salomaki (20) of Finland watch the puck glance off New York Islanders goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) of Slovakia’s elbow during the second period of an NHL hockey game in New York, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

The Predators were all 42 seconds from leaving Brooklyn with a loss. With the goalie pulled Ryan Johansen tied the game with a shot from the left wing to send it to overtime.

Kevin Fiala had two goals for Nashville in the first period, giving him 16 and 17 for the season.

Down 4-2 in the second period Calle Jarnkrok scored his 12th to make it a one goal game.