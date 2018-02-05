Predators beat Islanders 5-4 in overtime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Roman Josi scored in overtime to lead the Nashville Predators to a 5-4, come-from-behind victory in New York over the Islanders Monday night.

The Predators played from behind all night long after Pekka Rinne surrendered 4 goals on the first 13 shots he faced. Rinne rose to the occasion though stopping the final 15 shots he saw, including a couple of sensational saves in the overtime period.

Josi scored the game winner on a pass from Nick Bonino with just over a minute left in the O-T period.

The Predators were all 42 seconds from leaving Brooklyn with a loss. With the goalie pulled Ryan Johansen tied the game with a shot from the left wing to send it to overtime.

Kevin Fiala had two goals for Nashville in the first period, giving him 16 and 17 for the season.

Down 4-2 in the second period Calle Jarnkrok scored his 12th to make it a one goal game.