Police: Shots fired at officers after trying to pull over SUV

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are continuing to investigate after shots were fired at two officers after they tried to pull over an SUV.

Police initially attempted to pull over the maroon Blazer near Circle Drive just before 5 p.m. Saturday after it was noticed the tag on the SUV did not come back registered to the vehicle.

According to a release, the vehicle fled from officers and was later found behind a home on Woody Hills Drive.

As one of the officers approached the Blazer, he reported hearing voices and began yelling verbal commands. Police said at that point Jason Evitts appeared from the corner of the home with his hands up.

He continued to comply with police commands and was handcuffed without incident.

Police said the arresting officer then noticed movement from the driver’s side of the SUV. He commanded the person inside the Blazer to show their hands.

Police said the officer heard the distinct sound of a slide on a gun being racked before shots were reportedly fired from the direction of the SUV.

The officer returned fire and the man, identified as Levi West, started to run down a hill into some nearby woods.

A K-9 officer then responded to the scene and West was taken into custody a short time later.

Police said during the course of the investigation it was determined it was West who fired the handgun in the direction of the officers.

Two handguns and a knife were recovered from the scene.

Evitts and West were both booked into the Montgomery County jail.

West, 24, is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and evading arrest, among other charges. He is being held on $248,500 bond. Police said he has an extensive criminal history and was on state probation at the time of his arrest.

Evitts, 38, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $50,000. He also, according to police, has a previous criminal history and was on state probation at the time of his arrest Saturday.