Police determine threat against Hillwood H.S. not credible after talking to student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) –After talking to a student, Metro Nashville Public Schools said police determined a possible threat to Hillwood High School made on social media was not credible.

A spokesperson for Metro Schools said the district was notified about the threat just before midnight Sunday.

According to Michelle Michaud with Metro Schools, police immediately went to a student’s home. After speaking with the student and parent it was determined the threat was not viable.

The student was not permitted to go to school Monday and will be disciplined under the student code of conduct.

Criminal charges will also likely be filed.

Additional information was not released.