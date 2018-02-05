Nashville man gets 5 months for online posts threatening police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 23-year-old man who posted threatening images and messages about police online was sentenced to prison.

Robert Ellis Waddey will serve five months in prison for communicating a threat by interstate commerce.

A judge also ordered that at the conclusion on the prison sentence, Waddey be placed on two years’ supervised release, the first six months of which will be spent in a halfway house. He was also fined $6,600.

The 23-year-old was indicted in February 2017 and pleaded guilty in July 2017.

A press release states that according to court documents, in September 2015, Waddey posted a photograph on Instagram which depicted a handgun pointed at a Tennessee State Trooper vehicle.

The post was captioned, “F*** them non attentive hoes” and a comment read, “Gona die lookin at his computer.”

The U.S. District Attorney said photographs subsequently found on Waddey’s phone also depicted a uniformed police officer bleeding heavily from the head and captioned “only a dead cop is a good cop.”

The press release states another photograph depicts a uniformed police officer who appears to have been shot multiple times in the back and laying in the street, while yet another photograph depicts a screenshot of a video showing another uniformed police officer who appears to have been shot and laying on the ground bleeding. This photo is captioned, “ON TAPE: OFFICER SHOT IN THE HEAD D…”

Various text messages sent by Waddey also conveyed threats toward law enforcement and indicate the pleasure he took in the number of targeted cop killings, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Officials said Waddey also admitted during the plea hearing that his subjective intent in making the communications was to threaten law enforcement.