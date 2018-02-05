Most Wanted: Wilson County man sought in workplace parking lot attack

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – When Robert Day was released from jail, the 53-year-old was given a list of conditions, including staying away from his alleged victim.

Wanted by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office for violating the conditions of his release, Day is accused of approaching the victim in the parking lot of her workplace where he became “hostile” and “aggressive.”

As the victim tried to get to safety inside her work, the sheriff’s office said Day knocked the woman to the ground, ripped off part of her work uniform, stole a backpack from her and took off.

Day is then accused of calling 911 and claiming he was the victim.

According to investigators, they learned Day was not allowed to have contact with the victim and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

“Whenever you have someone that commits a crime against a person that causes them to fear their safety and their welfare, that person needs to be taken off the street and held accountable,” Lt. Scott Moore with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office told News 2.

Day’s criminal history includes charges of assault, DUI, drug possession, resisting arrest, evading arrest and interference with emergency calls.

As investigators work to locate Day, they are reaching out to the public for tips.

“Sometimes people may think this information is not much, it’s just a little piece of information I’ve got, but we need to know that little piece of information,” Lt. Moore said.

Anyone with information on Day’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1412 Ext. 268.