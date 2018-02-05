Mississippi family carjacked at gunpoint outside Donelson hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A family visiting Music City was left looking for a ride home after they were carjacked.

The family of four often visits Nashville from Mississippi, but after having a gun pulled on them, they are now thinking twice about coming back.

It happened Saturday night outside the Days Inn off Music Valley Drive in the popular tourist area of Donelson.

Jake Glidewell’s family had just gone inside in the hotel. The father was getting pillows for their 8-month-old out of the car when three men armed with a gun approached him.

“They come up and they tapped me on my back and it was like, ‘Hey man, hey man, get out of the car.’ He said, ‘You move, I’m going to shoot you, and had put the gun to my back and sat there with the gun to my back as the other two jumped in the vehicle,” Glidewell told News 2.

Teh father said he had actually just put his gun in his jacket as well.

“I had the option to pull out my pistol and shoot, but at that point, it just would have been miniscule really. I thought of 20 scenarios within two seconds,” he explained.

Instead, he watched as the three men took off in his family’s car, acknowledging that it could have ended much differently.

“The kids could have been in the car, one of them could have walked out with us… There’s just so much that could have happened. Very lucky, though,” explained his fiancé Hannah Hudson.

“Oh, I’m really lucky. Gun to your back. It’s scary,” added Glidewell.

The family didn’t stay the night and had another family member drive in to get them.

Police are still looking for the four-door 2009 silver Chevy Malibu with heavily tented windows.

In the first few weeks of January, 10 carjackings were reported to police. The North Precinct leads the way with 4 carjackings. The Hermitage precinct, where this happened, has 3 reported carjackings in the first 20 days of 2018.