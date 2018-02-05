Michigan couple with 13 boys expecting baby this spring

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) – A Michigan couple is expecting their 14th child this spring.

Jay and Kateri Schwandt made national news a couple years ago when they delivered their 13th son.

“I would love to have a girl, but I just don’t think it’s in the cards,” Jay said.

The couple said they don’t know the sex of their unborn baby, who is due in April.

To some, having child No. 14 would be a huge deal, but to Jay and Kateri, it is business as usual.

The Schwandts said that logistically and financially, it won’t be much of a burden nor too major a change.

“If you have three, it’s the same as having 10 at this point, if you ask me,” Kateri said. “It’s just more chaos, more noise. It’s nothing we’re not used to at this point.”

So what will the future hold? Will there be more children?

“I’m thinking that this is it. It just feels like this is going to be it, and we’re going to enjoy every second of it,” Jay Schwandt said.

Kateri though noted that she and her husband also said they would be done after No. 13. They added it’s hard to imagine a house without a baby in it.

For now, the couple is focused on bringing their 14th child into the world.