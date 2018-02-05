Mayor Barry’s affair complicates future of transit plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After Nashville Mayor Megan Barry’s admission she had an extramarital affair, the future of her $5 billion transportation plan hangs in the balance.

The third and final vote on the plan is scheduled to take place during Tuesday’s Metro Council meeting. That vote would decide whether the issue ends up on the May ballot.

Barry apologized to the city and vowed to move forward.

“What I’m worried about is making sure that people know that I am deeply sorry about this. And we have an agenda, and it’s an aggressive agenda, and that hasn’t changed. I am not the only one who is working on all of this and clearly I’m out there every day working on all of this but so are so many other people. That’s what this is about, this is about all these people who work so hard every day for Nashville,” said Mayor Barry.

Mayor Barry has not been seen at her Nashville office since the affair was revealed, though she was spotted at several churches, including Mount Zion Baptist Church in Whites Creek and Temple Church in Bordeaux.

TIMELINE: 2017 travel records of Mayor Barry and staff

Councilman Jeremy Elrod is the lead sponsor of the transit plan. He has 23 other council co-sponsors. He said he’s worried the voters will lose faith in the transit plan after the mayor’s announcement.

“I think her announcement is going to make it a lot more interesting or perhaps more difficult but either way we have a traffic problem in the city,” Elrod told News 2.

He says he’s also concerned other council members will look to stall or defer the vote.

“We need to make a big, bold step right now no matter what else is going on the headlines,” said Elrod. “As a metro council, we still have to keep our eye on the ball on the issues that are facing us. The number one issue facing us is traffic and if we put it off I don’t think we’re helping our constituents.”

‘We love our mayor’ billboards pop up in Nashville

District 6 councilman Brett Withers wrote that he’s confident the council will pass the plan.

Withers said, “I am confident that the #LetsMoveNashville transportation improvement plan ordinance will be passed by the Metro Council on third reading so that the referendum initiative can be sent to voters to decide the matter directly in May.”

Click here for complete coverage of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry.