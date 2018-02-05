Mayor Barry to people of Nashville: ‘I want to earn their trust again’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mayor Megan Barry spoke to News 2 for the first time since her bombshell admission of an affair last week.

We caught up with her as she walked into B.B. King’s in downtown Nashville to celebrate the birthday of Howard Gentry and the kick-off of his campaign to be re-elected as the Davidson County County Criminal Court clerk.

News 2 also asked her about her affair with the head of her security detail, asking what she has to say to the public.

“Last week, I went before the people of Nashville and I absolutely asked for their forgiveness and asked them to let me be forgiven, and I hope that they can. I want to earn their trust again, and I am just absolutely so sorry for all the pain I’ve caused,” the mayor responded.

We asked if she had any plans to resign from her position, to which she replied, “I was elected by the citizens of Davidson County to do some important work, and I’m going to continue to do that work, and I’m not stopping. I’m just grateful for the opportunity to do so.”

Barry said her response to those calling for her to resign is that she was elected to do a job, and she plans to keep doing it every day.

“I’m going to get up every morning and think about our city, and I’m going to take a step forward and I’m going to take Nashville forward with me,” she told News 2.

When it comes to having second thoughts about resigning, Barry dismissed that idea, saying, “I’m so committed to our city, I am so grateful for everything that everybody does in our city, and I am grateful that every day I get to wake up and be the mayor of this city, and I’m going to continue to do that.

And happening Monday night is the Metro Council’s Budget and Finance meeting. It’s what’s not on the agenda that has people talking: transit.

“So tomorrow we have a vote for Metro Council on transit. I’m excited about the opportunity for us to keep Nashville moving forward and making sure that transit passes so that voters can then have the opportunity to vote on it in May,” the mayor said.

