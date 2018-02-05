KSP issues apology for insensitive tweet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Kentucky State Police issued an apology for a tweet the department sent during the Super Bowl.

The tweet was intended as an anti-drunk driving warning, which said “Enjoy watching Rob Gronkowski play but if you drink and drive, your tight end might end up in jail!”

The tweet included a gif of a bar of soap falling to the floor, alluding to sexual assault in prison.

The department has since deleted the tweet and issued an apology four hours after it was posted.

The apology states making light of sexual assault is never acceptable and the KSP apologizes for any distress the tweet caused, particularly to victims of sexual assault crimes.

It concludes with saying the tweet does not represent the KSP or its mission.

In response to the tweet from earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/GdwAYD8e0J — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) February 5, 2018