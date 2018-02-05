Heavy rain moves into Middle Tennessee Tuesday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Big time rain maker takes aim at Middle Tennessee Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.

So much rain, that a few spots could experience minor flooding.

We mentioned rain, not ice, not snow. Temperatures should be well above freezing that this will be all liquid, not frozen. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

A storm develops in Texas, scoops up a ton of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and moves into Middle Tennessee as well as Southern Kentucky Tuesday night.

Rain turns widespread and quite heavy Wednesday morning. Even a few thunderstorms rumble across the area too. Overall, Wednesday morning’s commute is going to be a mess.

While severe weather, such as damaging wind, tornadoes, or hail won’t be part of the picture, minor flooding could be possible. Several locations may pick up 2 to 3 inches of rain.

Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Keep in mind, low spots congregate water first and several roads could be covered. If you come across a road completely submerged, turn around and take an alternative route. You never know how deep the water really is.

Rain kicks out Wednesday afternoon, To look on the bright side, this should take a big bite out of the current moderate to severe drought conditions for parts of the area.

