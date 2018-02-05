BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Vince Lombardi Trophy is in Philadelphia, but a piece of it belongs to Middle Tennessee.

We always knew Derek Barnett was headed for stardom. He broke Reggie White’s sack record at Tennessee on his way to being a a first-round pick, but before that, he was a star at Brentwood Academy..

And last night, the former BA Eagle came up huge for the Philadelphia Eagles, recovering Tom Brady’s fumble in the fourth quarter.

It arguably won the game for Philly and had the folks in Brentwood smiling ear to ear.

“You knew that they had to make a big play because I had just told my wife, I said that’s a bad situation to give Tom Brady a timeout, and this much time,” said BA’s head coach Cody white.

“You kind of just felt like it was going to happen because they hadn’t really stopped them. That defensive lineman Graham made a great play, and when it popped into Derek’s hands, I was like, ‘That’s Derek!’,” he continued.

Coach White said they all screamed with excitement.

“I mean, you knew, at least the football coach in me knew, the game was over at that point,” he added.

White is no stranger to Super Bowl champs. Scott Wells is on his staff and once won a title with Green Bay.