NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Dickson County sheriff’s deputy was arrested for driving under the influence on Saturday.

According to a press release, Brent Allen was taken into custody in Cheatham County.

Allen has been placed on suspension without pay pending a review of his arrest.

The sheriff’s office says he was hired on Jan. 31, 2013 and assigned to patrol on July 23, 2017.

Further details weren’t released.