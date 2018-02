NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Firefighters responded to a fire at a home in East Nashville early Monday morning.

The fire began around 4:30 a.m. at a residence in the 1600 block of Woodland Street.

Fire officials told News 2 crews arrived to find light smoke and a fire in one of the walls in the rear of the home.

No one was injured. The three people living in the home have been displaced as there is smoke and water damage to the residence.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.