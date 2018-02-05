1 hurt in crash on I-24 in Smyrna involving semi

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was hurt in a crash on Interstate 24 West in Smyrna late Monday morning.

It happened near Sam Ridley Parkway around 10:30 a.m.

Both directions of the interstate were initially closed to motorists. Eastbound lanes reopened around 11:40 a.m. Two westbound lanes opened to drivers around 12: 40 p.m.

At least one person was critically injured in the crash, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. LifeFlight responded to the scene.

Details surrounding the crash were not immediately released, though it appears a van and a semi were both involved. The van appears to be trapped underneath the semi.

The investigation is ongoing.

