NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Council members are responding to an open letter written by a variety of community activists groups about the mayor and police reform in the wake of her affair.

The letter was written by the Community Oversight Now Coalition, comprised of members of Black Lives Matter, Gideon’s Army, and the Justice for Jocques Coalition.

It asks if Mayor Megan Barry may have been influenced by her affair with Sgt. Robert Forrest and couldn’t impartially look at what could be issues within the police department.

“It is unknown at this time whether Chief Anderson or anyone else in MNPD knew of the relationship between the Mayor and the Sergeant, however, it is not unreasonable to assume that knowledge of such a relationship could have been used as leverage against the Mayor,” it states.

At Large Councilman Bob Mendes says it’s a fair question to ask.

“It did ask the question about whether the mayor was unfairly influenced by her relationship with Sgt. Forrest, and it would be hard to believe, but the problems with ethics issues is that it’s not just impropriety. It’s the appearance of impropriety. It’s fair for people to ask questions about the appearance of impropriety,” Mendes told News 2.

The group also said it has filed an ethics complaint with the Metro Board of Ethical Conduct as it is “convinced that Mayor Barry has acted unethically.”

