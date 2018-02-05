Clarksville police warn of child porn circulating on Facebook

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police say an illegal video depicting a young girl performing an illicit act with an adult male is making its rounds on Facebook Messenger.

Clarksville authorities are warning the public the video has been circulating across the entire country.

“FIRST AND FOREMOST, DO NOT SHARE THIS VIDEO even if it appears to be coming from a friend,” authorities said in a press release.

“There is no purpose to forward, share, or view the video in an effort to catch to catch the perpetrator,” the police department added.

Sharing the post is considered redistributing child pornography, which is illegal and could result in the seizure of the electronic device that accessed the material.

The Clarksville Police Department says it is investigating cases from over the weekend associated with the video. The facts and evidence in each case will ultimately determine the fate of the electronic device(s).

Police said the only people who should contact them about this particular video are those who have opened or shared it.

“If you suspect that you have received this message and have not opened it, simply delete the message,” authorities said. “Keep in mind. Every time the video is opened or forwarded, the child is being re-victimized.”

To contact Clarksville police, call 931-648-0656 during normal business hours or 931-552-1011 out of business hours.

If you know of any children in danger, please report it to your local law enforcement, state law enforcement, and the FBI. To report an incident involving the sexual exploitation of children, file a report on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC)’s website at www.cybertipline.com, or call 1-800-843-5678. Your report will be forwarded to a law enforcement agency for investigation and action.