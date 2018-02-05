Child, elderly man killed in Kentucky house fire

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 5-year-old child and an elderly man both died in a house fire this weekend in Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say dispatchers received a call about the fire on State Route 2551 at 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Several fire departments responded to the scene.

Authorities say a neighbor, Benjamin Harrison, saw the fire and went inside to help. He found a 5-year-old boy and was able to pull him to safety. Sadly, the boy suffered severe injuries and died at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville.

Harrison also suffered injuries while saving the child but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Once firefighters were able to access the home, they reportedly found Mitchell Kyle, 89, dead inside. It’s not yet known how the victims are related.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by KSP, but foul play is not suspected.