HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – At least one person was killed in a fiery crash involving multiple vehicles in Kentucky Monday morning.

It happened on Interstate 24 West near the Lafayette Road overpass around 9:50 a.m.

One person died, and the Hopkinsville Fire Department told News 2 at least 8 people were injured. None of the victims’ identities have been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation. Further details weren’t known.

