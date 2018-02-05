6 charged in murder of Winchester man

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) – Six people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Winchester man last month.

The Winchester Police Department reported 50-year-old James Wood was reported missing on Jan. 18. Authorities reported Wood’s body was found on Jan. 25 during a search of his Winchester property.

Indictments were obtained Friday for six people in connection with Wood’s murder.

Winchester police reported Glenna Wood, Mikayla Harmon, Grant Poole, Joseph Newingham and Kisha Anderson were arrested Friday afternoon in Thornton, Colorado. The sixth suspect, Shawn Hampton, was taken into custody Friday night in Madison County, Alabama.

All six suspects were arrested without incident.

Wood, Harmon, Poole, and Hampton have been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, and abuse of a corpse.

Anderson and Newingham have been charged with accessory after the fact.