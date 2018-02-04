Woman arrested in Nashville for Crossville bank robbery

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is accused of robbing a bank in Cumberland County bank Saturday morning.

The Upper Cumberland Federal Credit Union got robbed around 11:15 a.m.

Police tracked the suspect to Nashville, where she was arrested approximately two hours after the robbery, according to the Crossville Police Department.

Her name has not been released, but authorities suspect she may be responsible for other bank jobs.

Several agencies were involved in the investigation, including Crossville Police, Cumberland County Sheriff, Tennessee Highway patrol, and Metro Police.

The investigation continues and is now being led by the FBI.