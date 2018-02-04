Wilson County man accused of hiding drugs in police car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – 27-year-old Robert Hardison of Watertown was pulled over in Dekalb County after a sheriff’s deputy noticed a broken tail light.

According to the Dekalb sheriff the deputy smelled marijuana during the stop and searched the vehicle.

During that search the deputy says he found ecstasy, meth and a handgun.

While seated in the back of the police cruiser, deputies say Hardison pulled pills from his pants, put some of them in his mouth and stashed the rest in the seat of the car.

Hardison is charged with Driving Under the Influence and Drug Possession.