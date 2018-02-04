COLDER TONIGHT AND MONDAY

Colder temperatures moving in tonight, dry but chilly Monday

Look for mainly cloudy, brisk and colder weather moving in tonight as a secondary cold front sweeps across middle Tennessee. There may be a few sprinkles or even some flurries, mainly on the Plateau this evening. Lows by morning in the low to mid 20s with some teens north of Nashville. Wind chills will be in the low teens in many areas so bundle up tomorrow morning.

Monday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies. After a cold start temperatures will only reach the low 40s in the afternoon.

There is another significant rain chance developing on Tuesday afternoon as a warm front approaches and then stalls across the midstate. Tuesday night, and the first half of Wednesday. 1-2″ are likely, with some areas getting a little more. Highs should reach the low 50s Tuesday before the rain then hold in the 40s Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Dry weather expected Thursday and Friday with a warm-up expected. Highs Thursday in the mid to upper 40s. Highs Friday in the upper 50s to near 60 in a few spots.

Yet another, mainly rain producer heads our way next weekend.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes. Download: Apple | Google Play

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.