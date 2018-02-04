Preds top Rangers 5 – 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In just his second game back from injury Filip Forsberg produced two points again as the Predators beat the Rangers 5-2 Saturday night for a second straight win.

PK Subban scored the games first goal on a one timer from Forsberg as the Preds jumped out to an early lead less than 20 seconds into the second period.

Subban now has 13 goals on the season which is the most by any defenseman in the NHL.

Kevin Fiala added his 14th goal of the season towards the end of the 2nd period to give the Predators a 2-0 lead.

The 3rd period provided lots of action as the Rangers were able to make it a one goal game despite Colton Sissons giving the Preds a 3-1 lead after the Rangers scored their first of the game.

Late in the period the Predators put the game away as Viktor Arvidsson scored his 17th of the year to make it 4-2 Predators and Kevin Fiala put in an empty netter to give Nashville 69 points this season and their second straight win in Nashville.

The Predators are currently holding the 3rd spot in the Western Conference and travel to New York to play the Islanders on Monday.