Preds’ Filip Forsberg suspended 3 games for hit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators find themselves without star forward Filip Forsberg once again after he was suspended 3 games by the NHL Sunday for a hit on the Rangers Jimmy Vesey Saturday night.

The Department of Player Safety ruled the suspension was for “interference”. Vesey had his head down in the corner when Forsberg came flying in led by his posterior region.

Forsberg had just missed a month of the season with an “upper body’ injury and made an immediate impact. In his two games back Forsberg had a goal 16 and 3 assists (22) as the Predators scored 5-0 and 5-2 victories over the Kings and Rangers.

Forsberg can appeal the ruling.