Police: Hendersonville ‘OfferUp’ robbery suspects may be responsible for more crimes

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville police are looking for three suspects involved in a robbery Saturday on Susan Drive.

Victims told police they contacted the suspects through the OfferUp app to do repair work on a damaged vehicle.

Police say the suspects worked on the vehicle for about one hour before displaying a weapon and robbing the victim.

One of the suspects is described as a white male, possibly of middle eastern decent. He was about 6’2” to 6’3” tall, heavy set, with a round face and groomed beard. He was wearing gray pants, a black jacket and a cap.

The other two suspects had very little interaction with the victim.

Due to the circumstances in this crime it appears that it is possible that the suspects committed other crimes in the same manner, said police.

Anyone with information regarding this or other crime is encouraged to call the Hendersonville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

Tips can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 (crimes) using keyword TIPHPD.