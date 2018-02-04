East Tennessee boy injured in crash passes away; TDOT gets plea for change

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins said Sunday that 5-year-old Holden Thomas of Greene County has passed away.

Thomas was involved in a serious rear-end crash on Jan. 25.

His family’s pastor, Ralph Hensley says Thomas succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Saturday, the community came together to raise money for his family at the Family Harvest Restaurant.

He was a student at Debusk Elementary.

Last weekend, parents, friends and classmates came out to the school’s gymnasium to pray for his recovery.

Many people at the community events described him as a great boy with an infectious smile.

Greene County officials are calling on the Tennessee Department of Transportation to make changes to a stretch of road they say has been a safety concern for years.

Greene County Commissioner Brad Peters said people in the community have reached out to him with concerns about the intersection of Debusk Road and Asheville Highway, where the crash happened.