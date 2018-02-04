Colts: Linebacker Edwin Jackson among 2 killed on highway

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis.

The Colts said in a statement Sunday that the team is “heartbroken” by Jackson’s death. The statement says the 26-year-old “was loved by all in the Colts organization.”

We were heartbroken to hear the news of Edwin Jackson’s passing. Edwin was loved by all in the Colts organization. We admired his outgoing personality, competitive spirit and hard-working mentality. He was well-respected among all with whom he crossed paths, and he will be greatly missed in our locker room and throughout our entire organization. We also understand that another person lost his life in the accident, only adding to our sorrow on this day. We are shocked and saddened by this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both men during this difficult time.

State police identified the victims as Jackson, who grew up in Atlanta, and 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe, of Avon, Indiana.

Police say they were killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 on Indianapolis’ west side.

Authorities say the driver that struck them before dawn on Sunday tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured. Toxicology results are pending.