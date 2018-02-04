Brie’s Best Bets for Sunday, February 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a day for football, but that does not have to be your only activity.

You can head down to the Music City Center for the Antiques and Garden Show. It’s open from 11 A.M. until 4 P.M. today.

The word “elegance” comes to mind with this event.

You can see 150 antique and horticulture exhibitors. Tickets are $25 for adults.

The Stones River Car Club holds its annual Swap Meet at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

People come from all over the region for auto related tools, literature, parts, accessories, and more.

The Swap Meet starts at 6:30. It’s a $7 donation to get in.

February is a great time to visit a Tennessee state park and we want to remind you about a great contest we have going on.

We’re partnering with the Tennessee state parks for the “State Parks with your Sweetheart” contest.

You can find the link to sign up on the state parks page or our website, wkrn.com.

One lucky person wins a gift certificate for $250 good at any state park.

The winner will be announced on Valentine’s Day on Good Morning Nashville