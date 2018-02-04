95-year old woman assaulted during burglary in Hopkinsville

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – A 95-year old woman was assaulted during one of two burglaries investigated this weekend on Tate Street in Hopkinsville, according to WHOP news radio.

The Hopkinsville Police report says a suspect made forced entry into a home in the 1500 block of Tate Street about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, struck the 95-year old victim on the head and demanded cash.

The perpetrator took $123 and left the home, said police.

In a separate incident, force was used to get in a house next door sometime Friday, when a burglar took $1,230 worth of property including two televisions and a Playstation.

If you have any information about these crimes contact Hopkinsville Police at (270) 890-1500.