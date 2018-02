NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were injured after a shooting in east Nashville Sunday evening.

Police responded to the call a little after 10 p.m. in the 700 block of N. 9th Street.

Officers said that one victim was shot in the collarbone and sustained serious injuries and the other victim was shot once in each leg.

Both victims were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Police are still investigating