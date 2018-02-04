1 injured in east Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A person was injured in a shooting in east Nashville.

Police responded to the call on 7th Street in the Cayce Homes area a little after 2:30 p.m.

Officers said the person who called the shooting in was the person who shot the victim.

The victim was shot in the upper thigh and was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police are investigating whether the shooting was accidental or intentional.

This story is breaking. Stay with News 2 for updates.