Water main break creates icy roadway in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A water main break off of Sam Ridley Parkway near Nolan Drive created some hazardous driving conditions Saturday morning in Smyrna.

The water main break happened around Midnight and cold temperatures caused water that spilled onto the parkway to freeze over.

Sam Ridley was shutdown completely for several hours overnight from Nolan Drive to G Street while crews worked to repair the damage.

Around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Smyrna Fire officials reported that 2 lanes were open at Fitzhugh Boulevard, but warned drivers to use caution.

Due to the continued cold, crews expected the ice to take several hours to melt and suggested that drivers seek alternate routes.