Virtual reality meets fine dining at Nashville restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It is by far, the most eye-catching dinner you’ll ever see. It starts with opening a menu with blank pages.

Then, like magic your night begins. “Ha, you’ve got a funny look on your face.”

“Dinner Time Stories” is an immersive and interactive experience.

Le Petit Chef takes you on a magical and delicious tour of France, Arabia, India, the Himalayas and China. Remember, these menu books are blank.

Each diner, each person has their own setting is completely 3D projection mapped and it looks like the chef is right there on the table making the food

for them.

He rides a bird, navigates the ocean and almost gets trampled in the sands. As the show tells the story, a wait staff brings the dish.

The wait staff worked here for 2 weeks, 5 days a week just practicing their choreography of the service.

“Welcome to china.”

It was flawless, a maitre-de guided the room of about 35 people through the 6 course meal. When the palate cleansing sorbet was served, the steam from my dish spread across the table in 3D. It all looked so…real.

“I loved it. I’d describe it as a completely immersive experience that really gets you involved,” said one diner. “I think it made you interact with the people sitting across from you.”

Sailing through the seas, and going through these storms on a little piece of paper.

You don’t have to wear special glasses to see this, and I’ll tell you that by the 2nd course, reality is suspended and you’re immersed in the story – and the food, was delicious.

You can find this experience at The Standard At The Smith House in Nashville.