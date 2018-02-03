StormTracker Forecast

Rain overnight into Sunday

Look for rain overspreading middle Tennessee overnight then last into Sunday morning before exiting during the late morning hours. North and east of Nashville the rain may begin as some wet snow or sleet before changing to all rain. No significant accumulation or road problems are expected. Lows tonight will be near 40, but mid 30s on the Plateau. Look for mainly cloudy skies the rest of Sunday. Highs near 50. Gradual clearing and colder again Sunday night with lows in the low to mid 20s.

A chilly, dry day expected Monday with highs near 40, then more rain arrives Tuesday afternoon and continues Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Rain amounts with that next round could run as high as one to two inches.

Dry weather expected Thursday and Friday with a warm-up expected. Highs Thursday in the low 50s. Highs Friday in the upper 50s to near 60 in a few spots.

Yet another, mainly rain producer heads our way next weekend.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes. Download: Apple | Google Play

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.