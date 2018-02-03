Road rage shooting reported near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was shot early Saturday during an incident of road rage, according to Metro Police.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. near the intersection of 17th Avenue and Church Street.

Police say the woman pulled over on the side of interstate 40 westbound near 46th Avenue and called for help.

When officers arrived they found her with a gunshot wound to her thigh.

The woman reportedly told police that a person inside a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee fired several shots into her car.

She was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment with non life-threatening injuries.

No additional information about the shooting was immediately available.