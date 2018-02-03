Metro police investigating body found in home

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead inside her home.

The body was found in a home on Cobble Street just before 2 p.m. in the Holt Woods neighborhood in southern Davidson County.

Police tell News 2 the victim is an adult female in her 40’s.

Officers said that a family member went to the house because the woman had not been heard from for days. That’s when the family member found the body and called police.

The death is considered suspicious, but additional details were not disclosed.

Police are looking for a person of interest driving a 2009 Cadillac CTS Sedan with license plate number D0431M

Metro Police were waiting for a search warrant to be approved before crime scene investigators could process the house for evidence.