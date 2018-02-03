Mt. Juliet officer injured after burglary leads to chase

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least three people including a Mt. Juliet officer were injured in an overnight chase that ended in a crash.

Just after midnight Mount Juliet police were called to a break in at Don Pancho Mexican restaurant.

Police say the arriving officer caught 2 men in the act of burglarizing the restaurant. Those men reportedly fled the scene in a stolen truck to Interstate 40 westbound.

The pursuit ended when the suspects hit a minivan near Nolensville Road and Thompson Lane.

Police arrested both men at that scene.

Two people in the van were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries, say police.

One Mt. Juliet officer was also injured while taking the suspects in to custody,

Police say both men have lengthy criminal histories, full of felonies. One of the men arrested had over 19 active warrants.

Authorities believe both men could be suspects in many restaurant burglaries in Middle Tennessee, including two recent ones in Mt. Juliet.