Message with link to child pornography circulating in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police have received reports that people in the area have been sent a video containing child pornography on Facebook.

Police are asking people that have received this video to not share the video with anyone and to notify Facebook immediately.

*Child Pornography Video Alert* Facebook users are receiving a disturbing video displaying illegal acts. Law Enforcement is aware. DO NOT share the video, report it to Facebook immediately, then delete it. https://t.co/MFIunjMfAR pic.twitter.com/9UZfaxZ1pp — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) February 3, 2018

According to police, Facebook is working to remove all links to the video on the website.

After reporting the video on Facebook, police say you should delete the video from your account.

Sharing the video can be considered distributing child pornography and you could be criminally charged.