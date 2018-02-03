Kentucky police searching for teen runaways and a baby

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) – The Warren County Sheriff’s office is looking for three missing foster children that were supposed to be at a home in Bowling Green.

Friday night it was determined that 17-year old Amber Smith, 15-year old Jasmine Davis and her daughter 1-year old Mya Davis were missing from the home, according to deputies.

Investigators believe the teens were aided by an unidentified subject with a vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the missing juveniles is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Department at (270) 842-1633.