Rival teams share the court to honor special needs student

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – When rival girls basketball teams from Christian County High and Hopkinsville High met this week, the most exciting moment may have been the first shot.

These two archrivals came together to share an unforgettable moment for a special student.

Kristian Shouse, rocking the number 1 jersey, was a special guest player on Christian County’s team. Kristian has autism.

These teams put aside their rivalry for just a minute to honor Kristian.

Hopkinsville gave the jump ball to CCHS star player Laderia Gold, who passed the ball to Kristian.

She drained the first shot of the game and the crowd went crazy!

This special moment came about because of Laderia Gold. Gold has been mentoring Kristian Shouse in a gym class for special needs kids at CCHS.

When Laderia found out there were special festivities planned for senior night, she decided to share the honor with her friend.