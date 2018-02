COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Columbia firefighters worked a large house fire Saturday morning on South Main Street near Highland Avenue.

Authorities cautioned residents to avoid the area since roads were closed for emergency vehicles.

Large plumes of smoke were visible for miles just after 8 a.m.

No word on a cause or any injuries was immediately available.

This is a developing story. We will have updates as they are made available to us.