Brie’s Best Bets for Saturday, February 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you are looking for fun for the whole family, we have some great options for you.

The Parthenon” in the middle of centennial park turns into Kidsville today at 11 a.m.

It’s a free weekly program that combines storytelling and arts and crafts. it’s also a great way to see the Parthenon.

Kidsville is free for families of children ages 12 and younger.

The Nashville Predators are coming off a big win over Los Angeles

on Thursday…tonight, the boys from the big apple are in town.

The Preds take on the New York rangers at 7 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena.

How about a taste of spring in the middle of winter?

The Antiques and Garden show bills itself as the longest-running, largest, and most respected event of its kind in the country.

The show has 150 horticulture and art exhibitors at the Music City Center.

Adult tickets are $25 dollars – kids 12 and under are free.

In Murfreesboro, raw pulling power is on display.

It’s time for the Southern Invitational Indoor Tractor and Truck Pull.

They have 2 shows today at the Miller Coliseum.

The midday show is at 11 a.m. the night show begins at 7 p.m.

If your house is like many others, it’s filled with Legos you can take the fun to green hills today.

The Nashville public library branch there is hosting Lego building at 10:30 a.m