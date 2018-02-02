Will mayor’s affair affect final vote on sending transit plan to ballot?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There is continuing aftermath in the wake of Mayor Megan Barry’s stunning admission to an extramarital affair. Now, there are new concerns about what this week’s news could mean for the mayor’s transit plan

The third and final vote on the plan is scheduled to take place during Tuesday’s Metro Council meeting. That vote would decide whether the issue ends up on the May ballot.

Councilman Jeremy Elrod is the lead sponsor. He has 23 other council co-sponsors. He said he’s worried the voters will lose faith in the transit plan after the mayor’s announcement.

In a statement to News 2, he wrote, “Unless traffic suddenly got better yesterday and didn’t tell anybody, we must vote in May on the #LetsMoveNashville transportation improvement plan.”

“No matter what is going on, we still have to work on issues facing us, and there’s no bigger one than this. The referendum is the culmination of a years-long conversation about how to improve Nashville’s transportation infrastructure. It’s the most important decision about the city’s future since the vote for Metro government. The transit vote should absolutely go forward,” he continued.

Co-sponsor and District 6 councilman Brett Withers said in a statement also issued a statement, saying he’s confident the council will pass the plan.

Withers said, “I am confident that the #LetsMoveNashville transportation improvement plan ordinance will be passed by the Metro Council on third reading so that the referendum initiative can be sent to voters to decide the matter directly in May.”

“Much work remains to be done before May 1st to answer questions of constituents throughout the county about the proposal. I and many others remain focused on that task of educating and listening to constituents on the vital matter of planning for Nashville’s future mobility needs,” he continued.

Councilman Elrod also said community partners, including Vanderbilt and the Chamber of Commerce, are still on board, and many of his constituents are as well.